Algerian Energy Minister Expects Oil Prices Above $50 Per Barrel in 2021

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Oil prices could remain above $50 per barrel for at least the first half of 2021 if OPEC+ makes the right decisions, Algerian Energy Minister Abdelmadjid Attar said.

On Monday, meetings of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and all heads of the alliance's delegations were being held in the videoconference format, the countries were expected to decide on the level of production for February.

Several sources in delegations told Sputnik that OPEC+ had failed to reach a consensus on the level of production in February and decided to continue the meeting on Tuesday.

"Oil prices may remain above $50 for at least the first half of 2021, if the participating countries manage to make decisions that will keep oil prices," state channel ENTV quoted the minister as saying during a press conference ahead of the OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting.