UrduPoint.com

Algerian, European Companies May Tap New Gas Fields To Boost Exports To EU - Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Algerian, European Companies May Tap New Gas Fields to Boost Exports to EU - Commission

Algeria could tap new gas fields in order to increase gas production and export more fuel to the EU with the help of European companies, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) Algeria could tap new gas fields in order to increase gas production and export more fuel to the EU with the help of European companies, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Monday.

"Algeria has long been and still is an important and natural gas supplier to Europe. Europe is the biggest market for Algerian natural gas. We are long-standing partners and we would both benefit from increasing volumes of Algeria gas potentially available to export to Europe. This increase could be achieved in cooperation with European companies by tapping into new gas fields," Simson told a press conference.

The European Union and Algeria share strong partnership in energy sector, Simson added.

"We want to consolidate them (EU-Algeria energy ties) & further develop our partnership. That is the purpose of my visit to Algiers this week," Simson wrote later on Twitter.

The commissioner started a two-day working visit to Algeria on Sunday as part of the EU drive to diversify energy supplies and reduce dependence on imports of Russian fossil fuel.

In 2015, the two parties launched EU-Algeria strategic partnership on energy aimed at increasing cooperation on natural gas, energy efficiency and renewable energy. Algeria is the fifth biggest supplier of gas to the EU, which covered 8.2% of the bloc's total natural gas demand in 2021, whereas the EU is the top importer of Algerian gas, according to the European Commission.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Twitter European Union Visit Algiers Algeria Gas Sunday 2015 Market From Share Top

Recent Stories

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

8 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama wi ..

Rana Sanaullah says Imran's party playing drama with public

8 hours ago
 Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in ..

Electoral lists including of Larkana displayed in District Election Commissioner ..

8 hours ago
 Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relie ..

Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relief to people: Ishaq Dar

8 hours ago
 HRCP calls for wider national debate on death pena ..

HRCP calls for wider national debate on death penalty

8 hours ago
 Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

Rana Sana to move court against Punjab ACE

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.