MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) Algeria is interested in doing business with Russian companies and urges them to invest more in the country's resource extraction and exploration industries, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Wednesday.

"We call on Russian companies to intensify investments in Algeria.

We also want to express interest in strengthening relations in the field of exploration and resource extraction," Arkab said at the Russian-Algerian business forum in Moscow.

Earlier in the day, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that Russian companies will receive Algeria's support.

A delegation of Algerian officials led by the country's president is paying a visit to Russia from June 14-16.