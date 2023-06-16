Algerian President Warns Against 'Crazy Initiatives' Politicizing Global Economy

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Friday that the world is engaged in an undeclared economic war and warned against politicizing the global economy

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Friday that the world is engaged in an undeclared economic war and warned against politicizing the global economy.

"Today, we are witnessing a new ... undeclared economic war. This war is not something natural," Tebboune told an economic forum in Russia's St. Petersburg.

The Algerian leader compared the economic sanctions imposed on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine to the Cold War, but said that the geopolitical paradigm had changed since the 1950s, with Russia emerging as the world's leading exporter of wheat.

"Needs have naturally changed .

.. Few countries today produce as much grain as your country (Russia). No one can force you to change your policy on agriculture and grain exports," he said, referring to Western curbs on Russian food exports.

"I hope that those who are taking such crazy initiatives (barring Russian grain from the global market) will come to their senses and pursue normal economic policies instead," Tebboune said.

