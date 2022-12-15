UrduPoint.com

Algeria's Gas Exports Hit Record 56Bln Cubic Meters Year To Date

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 08:18 PM

Algeria's Gas Exports Hit Record 56Bln Cubic Meters Year to Date

Algeria's gas exports this year have reached an all-time high of 56 billion cubic meters (bcm), Algerian Energy Ministry's Forecasting Department Head Miloud Medjelled said on Thursday.

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Algeria's gas exports this year have reached an all-time high of 56 billion cubic meters (bcm), Algerian Energy Ministry's Forecasting Department Head Miloud Medjelled said on Thursday.

"Algeria has achieved a record in terms of gas supply growth, exports this year reached 56 billion cubic meters, the figure will grow," Medjelled told Algerian Channel TV1.

Medjelled noted that gas consumption in the country is increasing annually by 3-4%.

In March, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that the country produces 102 bcm of gas, of which half goes to domestic consumption. Tebboune noted that Algeria aims to export 100 bcm of gas in 2023.

Algeria is among the top ten gas producers in the world. Its state oil company Sonatrach produces, refines, transports and sells petroleum products, and is the largest company, not only in Algeria, but also across the African continent.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Exports Company Oil Algeria March Gas Top Billion

Recent Stories

UPDATE - European Parliament Recognizes Holodomor ..

UPDATE - European Parliament Recognizes Holodomor in Ukraine as Genocide by Sovi ..

5 minutes ago
 Pelosi Attacker Planned to Target Hunter Biden, Ga ..

Pelosi Attacker Planned to Target Hunter Biden, Gavin Newsom, Tom Hanks - Report ..

5 minutes ago
 Japanese Rally Against Including Retaliatory Strik ..

Japanese Rally Against Including Retaliatory Strikes in Security Strategy - Repo ..

5 minutes ago
 Indiscriminate fire from Afghanistan leaves childr ..

Indiscriminate fire from Afghanistan leaves children, women injured in Chaman: I ..

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine's General Staff Opposing Temporary Ceasefi ..

Ukraine's General Staff Opposing Temporary Ceasefire on New Year's Day - Officia ..

15 minutes ago
 ISS Unaffected by Air Leak on Soyuz MS-22 Spacecra ..

ISS Unaffected by Air Leak on Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft - Roscosmos

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.