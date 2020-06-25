Algerian state-run oil company Sonatrach has signed a deal with France's oil and gas giant, Total, to extend the supply of two million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the French market for another three years, Sonatrach said on Thursday

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Algerian state-run oil company Sonatrach has signed a deal with France's oil and gas giant, Total, to extend the supply of two million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the French market for another three years, Sonatrach said on Thursday.

"Sonatrach and Total signed an accord to resume cooperation in the field of liquefied natural gas supplies for a further three years," the company said in an official statement.

The total amount of LNG supplies would be up to two million tonnes annually, the statement read, adding that the main delivery point would be the French LNG terminal of Fos Cavaou.

The two parties have stressed the importance of the contract, which is considered to be a part "of the long history of cooperation between Sonatrach and Total," according to the statement.