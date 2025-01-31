Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revolutionize Cricket Shoes for Men and Women Alike

Ali Khan Tareen, owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans and a passionate advocate for grassroots and women’s cricket in Pakistan, has announced a strategic investment in ME+U, a UK-based cricket footwear brand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31th Jan, 2025) Ali Khan Tareen, owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Multan Sultans and a passionate advocate for grassroots and women’s cricket in Pakistan, has announced a strategic investment in ME+U, a UK-based cricket footwear brand. Joining Tareen in this venture is international cricketer Kieron Pollard, adding strength to the brand's global mission. As stakeholder board members, both are committed to bringing inclusive, high-performance cricket footwear to players at all levels.

Tareen will also join the ME+U board of directors, bringing his extensive business acumen and growth-oriented mindset to the company. His leadership in the Multan Sultans, the Tareen Cricket academy, and his upcoming sports investments will help integrate ME+U’s innovative cricket footwear into both elite and grassroots programs worldwide.

The investment prioritizes increasing access to advanced cricket footwear that enhances stability, performance, and injury prevention—key aspects that are often overlooked for cricketers at all skill levels in Pakistan.

“Cricket has evolved into a precise science, demanding exceptional technique, physical endurance, and, most importantly, the right gear to maximize performance,” said Tareen. “As cricket enthusiast (and injury-prone fast bowler), I know the crucial role proper footwear plays in supporting a player’s body during competition. ME+U’s cricket shoes are designed to meet these demands, and I’m confident they will make a significant impact on the performance and safety of players, regardless of gender.

Tareen emphasized the need for better equipment for women cricketers. “Women cricketers often lack access to the same high-end gear as their male counterparts. This partnership ensures female players in Pakistan will now have access to world-class cricket footwear, contributing to their success and safety on the field.”

Founded in 2023 by Matt Carter, Richard Woodhouse, and a passionate team of cricket and footwear experts, ME+U was created to revolutionize the cricket footwear market. With a focus on performance, inclusivity, and comfort, the company addresses a critical gap by providing cricket shoes specifically designed for both male and female players. Traditional footwear often fails to meet the unique anatomical needs of women, and ME+U is dedicated to bridging this gap through high-quality design and technology.

The debut product line from ME+U includes all-rounder cricket shoes for women, all-rounder cricket shoes for men, and bowling shoes for men. Each pair is engineered using cutting-edge materials to enhance performance and stability on the field. In 2025, ME+U plans to launch a new range of cricket footwear, incorporating valuable feedback from professional players and the latest advancements in sportswear technology.

This collaboration strengthens ME+U’s global mission and aligns with Tareen’s ongoing efforts to promote cricket development across Pakistan, particularly in South Punjab. Together, Tareen and Pollard aim to ensure that every player has access to professional-grade cricket footwear, promoting long-term success and physical well-being in the sport.