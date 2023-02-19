UrduPoint.com

Ali Malik For Promoting Exhibition To Attract Local, Foreign Investment

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman United Business Group in Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said exhibitions primarily promoted businesses as the country's products and brands offered at competitive rates that also attracted local and foreign investment.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the mega expo arranged by Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry he said a country like Pakistan needed more of these exhibitions to showcase its specialities, industrial outputs and goods.

He said products could catch the attention of traders and buyers in expos, participants could get an overview of what the industry offered.

He said some expos could have hundreds of exhibitors in one show, with each stand displaying something different.

He said this was a good opportunity to conduct market research into current trends in products and customer preferences.

He said exhibitors can also be aware of what their competitors were offering and how they could compete.

"The importance of exhibitions allows you to reach a larger audience and promote your product or service, he said." He said depending on the industry, exhibitors could hold exhibitions to gather business feedback before introducing their products to the public.

Ali Malik said expos could be a great source of generating temporary employment – bringing a cash injection from out-of-town visitors, raising the profile of an area and local businesses to visitors and migrants, or simply bringing a community closer together.

He said attendees at trade shows go to shows so that they can: get discounted show prices on goods and services, research new trends in their industry and learn in-depth about a product or service before they commit to purchasing it.

Appreciating the Sahiwal Chamber he said all chambers across the country must hold expos in their areas for the projection and promotion of their local products to attract local and foreign investors.

