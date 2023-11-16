Open Menu

Alibaba Cancels Cloud Service Spinoff Over US Chip Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Alibaba cancels cloud service spinoff over US chip restrictions

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Thursday it was cancelling a planned cloud service spinoff announced this year over US chip restrictions, as it reported results for the third quarter of 2023 that were in line with market expectations

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said Thursday it was cancelling a planned cloud service spinoff announced this year over US chip restrictions, as it reported results for the third quarter of 2023 that were in line with market expectations.

The company saw a 9 percent year-on-year increase in Q3 revenue, it said Thursday, following several difficult years and despite a broader economic slowdown.

"Alibaba Group delivered a solid quarter, marked by renewed momentum and energy across multiple businesses as a result of our strategic reorganization," CEO Eddie Wu said in a press release on Thursday, referring to a major restructuring plan announced by the group this year.

Announced in late March, the plan involved splitting the group into six distinct entities that will be able to separately pursue funding through public listings.

But on Thursday the company said it would call off the spinoff of one part of its business, its Cloud Intelligence arm, in light of "the recent expansion of US restrictions on export of advanced computing chips".

"We believe that a full spin-off of Cloud Intelligence Group may not achieve the intended effect of shareholder value enhancement," the company said in its earnings release.

The company's sales for the quarter ending in September came in at 224.8 billion Yuan ($31 billion), in line with predictions by Bloomberg analysts and down from 234.1 billion yuan in the previous quarter.

Alibaba is a key player in China's expansive digital economy and the operator of a major online shopping platform.

The Hangzhou-based group's performance is considered a barometer of domestic consumption, which has flagged in recent months.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business China Company March May September Market From Allied Rental Modarba Billion

Recent Stories

Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's d ..

Improved diplomacy seen as way out of Pakistan's daunting regional challenges

4 minutes ago
 Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUT ..

Prof. Dr Shah Ali Ul Qadr elected as President KUTS for 2023-24

4 minutes ago
 British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry adviso ..

British Council, EZDMC discuss for industry advisory taskforce group

4 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

Mirpurkhas Police raids the alcohol vendors

4 minutes ago
 Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

Nisar Usmani Award conferred upon A. Majeed Gill

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup: Peshawar beat FATA to move to final

Pakistan Cup: Peshawar beat FATA to move to final

4 minutes ago
UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Ukr ..

UK's Cameron vows military support on surprise Ukraine visit

4 minutes ago
 Asian heavyweights win big to launch World Cup qua ..

Asian heavyweights win big to launch World Cup qualifying in style

31 minutes ago
 EUM strengthens ties with varsities for educationa ..

EUM strengthens ties with varsities for educational progress

31 minutes ago
 Sargodha University workshop explores art and scie ..

Sargodha University workshop explores art and science of taxidermy

31 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt to strengthen health department: ..

Balochistan govt to strengthen health department: Amir Muhammad

32 minutes ago
 Dire situation in Palestine calls for urgent world ..

Dire situation in Palestine calls for urgent world action against Israel: Ashraf ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business