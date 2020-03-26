Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma has praised Russia's assistance to China amid the coronavirus outbreak in a phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

"During the phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Gen.

Sergei Shoigu, the entrepreneur said he was deeply touched with the assistance that Russia provided to the People's Republic of China in the period of the coronavirus pandemic development," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Russia had received from Ma over 1 million surgical masks and 200,000 coronavirus test systems.

According to the ministry, Ma has also pledged to continue providing aid to Russia as a sign of deep respect and friendship.