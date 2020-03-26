UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alibaba Co-Founder Ma Praises Russia's Assistance To China Amid Pandemic- Russian Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 04:43 PM

Alibaba Co-Founder Ma Praises Russia's Assistance to China Amid Pandemic- Russian Ministry

Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma has praised Russia's assistance to China amid the coronavirus outbreak in a phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma has praised Russia's assistance to China amid the coronavirus outbreak in a phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"During the phone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Gen.

Sergei Shoigu, the entrepreneur said he was deeply touched with the assistance that Russia provided to the People's Republic of China in the period of the coronavirus pandemic development," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that Russia had received from Ma over 1 million surgical masks and 200,000 coronavirus test systems.

According to the ministry, Ma has also pledged to continue providing aid to Russia as a sign of deep respect and friendship.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia China From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches free collection, delivery s ..

30 seconds ago

LRH arranges training camp at Police Lines on prec ..

3 minutes ago

Irshad Memon posted as DG health Sindh

3 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

3 minutes ago

NATO foreign ministers to meet by videoconference

2 minutes ago

Britain, eurozone face 2.0% recession this year: S ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.