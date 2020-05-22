UrduPoint.com
Alibaba Profit Falls 88% But Revenue Beats Forecasts Despite Virus

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:19 PM

Alibaba profit falls 88% but revenue beats forecasts despite virus

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba said Friday its net profit fell 88 percent in the first quarter of the year, but revenue beat analyst forecasts despite the disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

The Hangzhou-based company said net profit fell to 3.16 billion Yuan ($447 million) in January-March, compared to 25.83 billion yuan over the same period last year.

