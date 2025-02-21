Open Menu

Alibaba Rockets More Than 14% To Boost Hong Kong Market

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Alibaba rockets more than 14% to boost Hong Kong market

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Shares in e-commerce titan Alibaba soared more than 14 percent Friday, extending a blistering rally in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, after forecast-topping earnings added to a growing sense of optimism over Chinese tech firms.

The Hangzhou-based company operates some of China's most widely used online shopping platforms, making its performance a bellwether for consumer sentiment.

It announced on Thursday that sales rose eight percent to 280 billion Yuan (US$38.4 billion) in the three months through December, exceeding the 277 billion yuan estimated by a Bloomberg pool of analysts.

The news sent its share prices rocketing 14.6 percent in Hong Kong -- building on a rally that has seen it bounce nearly 70 percent higher since the turn of the year, and is now at a three-year high.

Its New York-listed shares climbed more than eight percent.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 3.99 percent, or 900.94 points, to 23,477.92.

The Hang Seng tech index surged more than six percent, with other household Names making big moves higher.

Tencent added more than six percent, JD.com and XD Inc gained more than five percent, and Meituan jumped 3.

8 percent.

China's tech sector has been on a roll this year. It was given an extra boost since startup DeepSeek unveiled a chatbot that upended the global AI sector.

Adding to the upbeat mood was news that Alibaba's co-founder Jack Ma met Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of a gathering of the country's top business leaders that indicated a softening towards the private sector after years of crackdowns.

Ma's inclusion hinted at the billionaire magnate's potential public rehabilitation after years out of the spotlight following a tangle with regulators.

Xi told the leaders that challenges facing the country's embattled private sector were "surmountable".

He also said Beijing was focused on removing obstacles to commerce, promoting fair competition, cracking down on arbitrary fines and protecting business interests.

Since taking the helm, Xi has strengthened the role of state enterprises in the world's second-largest economy and waged crackdowns on areas of the private sector undergoing "disorderly" expansion.

The drive has hammered some of the country's biggest names in recent years, sending their share prices plummeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

25 minutes ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

34 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

1 hour ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

2 hours ago
 ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

2 hours ago
Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 5,0 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country

3 hours ago
 UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

3 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured unde ..

GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws

3 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business