(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Friday advised Saudi business community to invest in Pakistan's lucrative projects, particularly in the communications sector.

During the visit of Saudi business delegates headed by KSA Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh, Round Table Ministerial Conference was held in which both the countries reviewed in details to further strengthen bilateral ties in Government to Government (G2G) relations, said a news release.

Addressing the conference Abdul Aleem Khan gave a briefing regarding the best investment opportunities and new trends in the country.

He offered Saudi Investment Minister along with the business delegation to come forward and invest in different public sector organizations.

He said that there are many attractive and profitable projects for Saudi investment in Pakistan.

The government welcomed all kinds of partnership and investment in Pakistan from Saudi Arabia even in the mode of Public Private Partnership.

He invited Saudi investors to invest in the profitable projects like M6 and M9 motorways to develop the communication sector on modern lines.

The two sides discussed mutual cooperation in projects on the basis of "G2G" while the Saudi Business community and government officials expressed their great interest in various investment projects.

On this occasion, Saudi Investment Minister expressed special interest in the presentation of Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and said that doing something for the people of Pakistan has always been the first priority of the KSA Government and will continue in the future as well to make more Joint ventures.

Abdul Aleem Khan informed the delegation that in order to reduce the distances and make the routes easier, we want to connect the Karachi Port with the existing Motorway, while the completion of the Karachi-Hyderabad and Sukkur Motorways as soon as priority of the present Government.

He further said that it is encouraging that there are more State Owned Entities are in the pipeline for privatization which can be immediately profitable.

Abdul Aleem clarified that in the last 6 months significant improvement and refinement process has been introduced in the government departments which have enhanced efficiency.

Meanwhile, a reception was also hosted by Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in honor of Saudi Investment Minister and the Saudi business delegation in which a large number of businessmen including Saudi guests and Federal Ministers Attaullah Tarr, Jam Kamal Khan, Musadaq Malik and Shiza Fatima were present.

Dignitaries attended while investors from Saudi Arabia and Pakistan along with senior officials and members of business groups also attended.

Abdul Aleem Khan welcomed the Saudi delegation to the reception and informed them about the performance of Pakistan's private sector.

He said that Saudi Arabia held the hand of Pakistan and the Pakistani people in every difficult time and supported Pakistan even before we requested for it.

He said that Pakistan's private sector is making a major contribution to the country's economy and now our financial indicators are much improving which is restoring the confidence of business groups and commercial institutions.

He said that there is a big scope in Pakistan's private sector and it is hoped that Saudi Arabia will also participate in important Business-to-Business and Government-to-Government projects.

The minister further said that it is very welcome that Pakistan has made 126 countries visa free for foreign investors.

Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan and senior diplomatic officials took specially attended this reception.

Saudi Investment Minister expressed his best wishes and good gesture for the people of Pakistan and called this reception a memorable event of this visit.

On this occasion high-level delegation of KSA expressed special interest in the business model presented by Abdul Aleem Khan in this reception.