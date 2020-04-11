UrduPoint.com
All 23 OPEC+ Members Reach Agreement In Principle, Mexico Adjusting Deal Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:12 PM

All 23 OPEC+ Members Reach Agreement in Principle, Mexico Adjusting Deal Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel producers have reached an agreement in principle on the new production limits among all 23 member countries, with adjustments underway for Mexico, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

The OPEC-non-OPEC alliance has earlier agreed to a three-stage collective output cut by 10 million barrels per day effective May to stabilize the oil market prices after it has hit multi-year lows over the past several weeks. Mexico agreeing to the deal will be crucial for it to take full effect.

"[An agreement] in principal [has been reached] among all 23 countries. Adjustment is in the works for Mexico," the source said.

