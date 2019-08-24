UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All 3 Major US Trade Indices Plunge On Growing US-China Trade Rift

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:30 AM

All 3 Major US Trade Indices Plunge on Growing US-China Trade Rift

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) US stock shares of major companies took a plunge deep into the red after President Donald Trump vowed a tough response to China's newly announced tariffs on American goods.

As of 4:00 p.m. EST (8:00 p.m. GMT), the New York Stock Exchange closed, the Dow Jones index was down 2.

37 percent (622 points), tech index Nasdaq by 3 percent (239 points), and the S&P 500 had dropped by 2.58 percent (75 points).

Trump said by Friday afternoon he will respond to China's decision to impose new tariffs on US goods worth $75 billion a year. Trump also demanded that US companies look for an alternative to China in their activities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Trump New York Stock Exchange Dow Jones Billion

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of India arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

International Koktebel Jazz Party Festival in Crim ..

2 hours ago

World must stamp out persecution of religious grou ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court suspends notification for amendm ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan inaugurates water suppl ..

2 hours ago

US Chamber of Commerce Rejects Trump's Order to Ha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.