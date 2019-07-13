All 3 Wall Street indexes close at fresh records, Dow up 0.9%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Wall Street's three main stock indices cruised to fresh records on Friday, ending the week buoyed by investor confidence the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.

9 percent to 27,332.10 at the closing bell, while the broader S&P 500 gained 0.5 percent to 3,013.72, closing above the 3,000-mark for the first time.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.6 percent, to finish at 8,244.14.