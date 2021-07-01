All Banks, financial institutions will remain close today

(@fidahassanain)

A circular issued by the relevant authorities says that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will remain closed for public dealing on Thursday (today), which shall be observed as a bank holiday enabling the banks to close their accounts.

However, employees of the banks/ DFIs/MFBs will attend the office, as usual, said the central bank.

All banks, development financial institutions (DFIs) and microfinance banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date.