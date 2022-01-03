All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) All banks in Pakistan are observing holiday today as per announcement of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Following the announcement, the banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) are closed for public dealing.

The State Bank of Pakistan is closed too.

The statement, however, had mentioned that employees of banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend office as usual. Earlier, the central bank had announced that field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorised branches will observe extended banking hours till 8pm and 10pm on December 30 and 31, respectively to facilitate collection of government receipts and taxes.