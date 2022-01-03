UrduPoint.com

All Banks Observe Holiday Today Across Pakistan 

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 02:35 PM

All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

The State Bank of Pakistan had announced holiday for all banks and Development Finance Institutions across the country.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-January 3rd, 2022) All banks in Pakistan are observing holiday today as per announcement of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The State Bank of Pakistan had announced that January 3, 2022 would be observed as a bank holiday.

Following the announcement, the banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and Microfinance Banks (MFBs) are closed for public dealing.

The State Bank of Pakistan is closed too.

The statement, however, had mentioned that employees of banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend office as usual. Earlier, the central bank had announced that field offices of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) and authorised branches will observe extended banking hours till 8pm and 10pm on December 30 and 31, respectively to facilitate collection of government receipts and taxes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan Bank January December Government

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

11 minutes ago
 "Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office char ..

"Embrace Again" stays atop Chinese box office chart

11 minutes ago
 John Abraham reveals as how he contracted COVID-19 ..

John Abraham reveals as how he contracted COVID-19 virus

44 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

15 minutes ago
 India begins vaccinating teens as Omicron fears ri ..

India begins vaccinating teens as Omicron fears rise

15 minutes ago
 Kuwaitis told to avoid European travel over Omicro ..

Kuwaitis told to avoid European travel over Omicron

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.