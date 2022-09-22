UrduPoint.com

All BiH-Russia Joint Projects, Including Gas-Related, To Be Continued- Bosnian Serb Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) All Bosnia and Herzegovina's joint projects with Russia, including the construction of a gas pipeline in Republika Srpska, will be continued, Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency, told RIA Novosti.

On Tuesday, the Bosnian Serb leader held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his visit to Moscow.

"Of course, the conversation about energy was in the first place. We have come to the conclusion that all our projects, including gas and the construction of a gas pipeline and thermal power plants in the Republika Srpska (will be continued)," Dodik said.

Cooperation with Russia in the gas sector is progressing well and should only be continued and improved, the leader added.

