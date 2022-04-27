PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan has assured that he would bring the demands of the allotment of plots to chambers and investors in the notice of the chief minister to begin the documentation process on them.

He gave this assurance during a meeting with the Regional Coordinator of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) here on Wednesday. Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development board (SIDB), Syed Zafar Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

The special assistant appreciated the role of the FPCCI in the business and industrial development of the country and said that he will feel satisfaction in working with collaboration of the apex trade body.

He said that all chambers of the province should also remain in touch with concerned district administration regarding allotment of plots and resolutions of other problems. He assured that trade bodies would be allotted plots for establishment of offices soon.

Earlier, talking to the Special Assistant, the Regional Coordinator FPCCI called for removal of hurdles in the allotment of plots to all chambers of the province to establish their offices and completion of the phase as soon as possible, so the business community should also feel relief to some extent.