All citizens must invest their energies for progress of country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has urged all citizens to invest all their energies for progress of the country and prosperity of the nation.

She was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) here on Friday in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister expressed her pride to have born in an independent country. She said that Pakistan had been achieved after offering innumerable sacrifices.

"I salute all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who lost their lives while serving coronavirus patients,'' she added.

She said the Independence Day reminded the nation of the struggle for an independent country under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She appreciated the administration and the team of SIMS for organizing a beautiful ceremony.

Later, Principal SIMS Professor Mehmood Ayaz said that health professionals had performed their national duty and served the nation in times of crisis. He said Pakistan came into being after sacrifices of hundreds of thousand lives.

In the end, the minister gave away souvenirs to the families of doctors and healthcare staff who lost their lives serving coronavirus patients.

The minister also cut the cake on the Independence Day.