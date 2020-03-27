Kazakhstan's state commission for ensuring state of emergency has decided to suspend operation of companies and organizations of any form of ownership in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty between March 30 and April 5 to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the government said on Friday

Kazakhstan has registered 124 COVID-19 cases, including one death. A state of emergency was declared in the country on March 16.

"The state commission has approved the decision to suspend operation of all companies and organizations, regardless of the form of ownership, in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty from March 30 - April 5 to limit the spread of the coronavirus infection," the Kazakh government said in a statement.

Exceptions will be made for central governmental agencies, administrations of law enforcement bodies, health care organizations, media, food shops, pharmacies and critical services.