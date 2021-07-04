UrduPoint.com
All Development Projects To Be Completed On Time: Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the Punjab government was committed to timely completion of development projects to maintain economic growth in the province.

He expressed these views while talking to Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, who called on him here at the CM Office.

The CM congratulated the provincial minister for presenting the best and a people-friendly budget for the current financial year.

Hashim Jawan Bakht thanked the chief minister for his guidance and full support in preparation of the budget and the Annual Development Programme.

The CM said that availability of 100 per cent allocated funds for ongoing development schemes was being ensured. He added that funds had been released by the Finance Department for the ongoing schemes for the Annual Development Programme of the financial year 2021-22 and Communications & Works and other departments concerned had also been instructed to accelerate pace on different development schemes without any delay.

Usman Buzdar said that under the Planning & Development Department, an effective monitoring mechanism had been devised, asserting that he would monitor the progress made on development projects on regular basis.

He said that quality and standard in these development projects would also be ensured. The services of the Directorate General for Monitoring and Evaluation would be acquired for quality and transparency checks in the projects, besides ensuring third party audits.

The CM directed the departments to maintain financial discipline, curtail unnecessary expenditures and strictly implement the policy of saving and austerity.

He said the Finance Department had adopted an effective strategy to deal with the challenges of Covid-19. A tax relief package of more than Rs 56.5 billion had been given to support the economy, affected by Covid-19, he added.

