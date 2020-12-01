All EAEU Countries Interested in Forming Common Gas Market - Board Head

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) All member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are interested in forming a common gas market, Mikhail Myasnikovich, head of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said.

On Monday, Myasnikovich, following a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said that in 2021 a draft agreement should be developed, which would spell out the nuances of the formation of gas prices and tariffs for its pumping within the EAEU.

"In principle, there is an interest of the parties, of all participants of the gas market, in order to resolve the issue [on the formation of a common gas market in the EAEU] and for the population, officials did not worry.

.. how the agreement [on gas supplies to countries] will be formed next year," he said in an interview with the Belarus 1 tv channel.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international integration economic association that has been operating since January 1, 2015. Union members are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In 2020, Belarus will chair the EAEU bodies. Earlier it was planned that the single oil and gas markets in the EAEU would start working in 2025.