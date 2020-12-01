UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All EAEU Countries Interested In Forming Common Gas Market - Board Head

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:50 AM

All EAEU Countries Interested in Forming Common Gas Market - Board Head

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) All member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are interested in forming a common gas market, Mikhail Myasnikovich, head of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said.

On Monday, Myasnikovich, following a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, said that in 2021 a draft agreement should be developed, which would spell out the nuances of the formation of gas prices and tariffs for its pumping within the EAEU.

"In principle, there is an interest of the parties, of all participants of the gas market, in order to resolve the issue [on the formation of a common gas market in the EAEU] and for the population, officials did not worry.

.. how the agreement [on gas supplies to countries] will be formed next year," he said in an interview with the Belarus 1 tv channel.

The Eurasian Economic Union is an international integration economic association that has been operating since January 1, 2015. Union members are Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In 2020, Belarus will chair the EAEU bodies. Earlier it was planned that the single oil and gas markets in the EAEU would start working in 2025.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Armenia Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan January Gas 2015 2020 Market TV All Agreement

Recent Stories

Commercial Bank of Dubai Recognized with &quot;Bes ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls families of fallen frontli ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Afghan FM review consolidating ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swiss FM review consolidating ..

7 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack in northeaster ..

7 hours ago

Arabtec to file application for insolvent liquidat ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.