UrduPoint.com

All Effort To Be Made To Stabilize Onions, Tomatoes Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 04:10 PM

All effort to be made to stabilize onions, tomatoes prices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce Naveed Qamar Tuesday said that immediate steps would be taken to ensure the availability of tomatoes and onions to the consumer, while all possible efforts would be made to stabilize their prices.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Naveed Qamar to assess availability of tomatoes and onion in the country, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, it was discussed that the country will face a shortage of tomatoes and onion in the next three months.

The recent floods have heavily damaged the crops resulting in price hike and shortage of these commodities.

The participants agreed in the meeting that import of tomatoes and onions will help to stabilize the commodities prices and will ensure availability in the market.

In order to further facilitate import of onions and tomatoes, the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of National Food Security and Research and Federal board of Revenue (FBR) will work together.

Furthermore, they will monitor the situation daily to ensure supply of the commodities to the market.

The meeting was apprised that the private sector is supplier, as well as importer of the two commodities.

Furthermore, a proposal to the Economic Coordination Committee will be tabled to allow a waiver of levies and duties on import of tomatoes and onion, so that the items are available in the market at a reduced price.

It was discussed in the meeting that import from Iran and Afghanistan will have minimal impact on the foreign exchange because of special arrangements on trade with these countries.

Ministry of Commerce through Commercial Counselors and Trade Attachés are in contact with the foreign governments abroad in order to make the arrangements in shortest time.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research, in coordination with all stakeholders, will continue to monitor the food security situation in the country and will take steps to ensure food availability in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Shortage Exchange Import Iran Price FBR Market Commerce All From Tomatoes

Recent Stories

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending ..

PM thanks Chinese president, premier for extending financial assistance to flood ..

44 minutes ago
 PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fi ..

PCB optimistic Shaheen will regain his complete fitness before T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself ..

Daska by-poll rigging case:Firdous excuses herself from appearance before ECP

3 hours ago
 Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police ..

Abduction of 11 years old girl: Hanjarwal police directed to recover victim til ..

3 hours ago
 COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

COAS to visit flood affectees areas in Swat

4 hours ago
 '2022 Pakistan Floods Response Planâ€™ being launc ..

'2022 Pakistan Floods Response Planâ€™ being launched today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.