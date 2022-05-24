All Greek Gas Importers Switched To New Payment Procedure For Gazprom's Gas - Source
Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 11:30 AM
ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) All Greek companies importing Russian gas have switched to a new procedure for paying for gas to Gazprom, a source in the gas industry told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"All Greek (gas importer) companies switched to payments in rubles," the source said, adding that they opened account with Gazprombank and payments are in progress.