PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan on Friday said that Pakistan was taking all required steps for the promotion of bilateral trade with Afghanistan and removing hurdles in this regard.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Afghan industrialists and traders here. Afghan Commercial Consular led by the delegation. During the meeting, industrialists and traders from both side stressed need for the utilization of their expertise.

On this occasion, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhkwa board of Investment and Trade (KP-BoIT) highlighted the objectives of the meeting in detail. Beside, the authorities of various departments, the representatives of chamber of commerce also participated in the meeting.

Afghan industrialists highlighted their problems and said that they were ready for payment of any kind of tax and called for the protection of their properties and issuance of work permits to them.

Speaking on the occasion, the Afghan Commercial Consular also highlighted problems faced by Afghan traders in detail and specially related to checking at border and clearance of fruits and called for the formation of Pak-Afghan Business Council to help address these problems.

He also expressed gratitude to provincial government for provision of facilities to Afghan businessmen.

The CM aide assured that problems faced by Afghan businessmen would be resolved immediately.

On this occasion, the special assistant directed the establishment of Afghan Brotherhood Desk at KP-BOIT and expressed the hope that business community will fully utilize it in their benefit.