UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Hurdles In Provision Of Economical CNG Removed: Paracha

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:33 PM

All hurdles in provision of economical CNG removed: Paracha

The All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Monday said all hurdles in the provision of economic fuel to motorists had been removed after Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) started issuing licences for setting up new CNG stations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :The All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Monday said all hurdles in the provision of economic fuel to motorists had been removed after Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) started issuing licences for setting up new CNG stations.

With this initiative, the masses would get CNG that was almost 40 percent inexpensive than other fuels, APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a press statement.

He said the government was promoting the CNG industry to reduce urban pollution, cut oil import bill and increase employment opportunities across the country.

�The government, he said, had taken a number of commendable steps including removing the ban on setting up new CNG stations.

"Now, OGRA has started issuing licences for new CNG outlets to those who fulfill all the formalities while the ban on import of CNG kits has also been lifted. Import duty as well as sales tax has been slashed to promote its imports," Paracha said, adding "Latest CNG kits, giving 15 percent extra mileage, will now be available in the country.

" � Paracha said the availability of private imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and other steps would trigger its usage and conversion of vehicles to environment-friendly economical fuel. "It will help masses save up to 40 percent travelling costs." � He noted that the government decisions would bring new investment, create almost three hundred thousand jobs and the CNG facility would be available in the areas where it was missing earlier.

�"Promotion of this fuel will reduce urban pollution by 25 percent within two years," he said, adding the CNG emitted significantly less pollution than other fuels, therefore, it was being encouraged by dozens of countries.

The APCNGA leader requested the government to ensure compliance of its decisions by all the departments concerned for successes of these initiatives.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG Import Oil Vehicles Gas All Government Industry Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Babar Azam agrees to PCB’s offer for Test team c ..

26 seconds ago

PTCL collaborates with DETASAD (DETECON Al Saudia ..

1 minute ago

ERC launches winter aid programme to benefit 1 mil ..

6 minutes ago

DFF hosts expert workshop to support ‘Designing ..

6 minutes ago

COVID19 claims three lives, infects 665 more : CM ..

3 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in five sector of Islamabad ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.