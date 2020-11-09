All hurdles in provision of economical CNG removed: Paracha

The All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Monday said all hurdles in the provision of economic fuel to motorists had been removed after Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) started issuing licences for setting up new CNG stations

With this initiative, the masses would get CNG that was almost 40 percent inexpensive than other fuels, APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a press statement.

He said the government was promoting the CNG industry to reduce urban pollution, cut oil import bill and increase employment opportunities across the country.

�The government, he said, had taken a number of commendable steps including removing the ban on setting up new CNG stations.

"Now, OGRA has started issuing licences for new CNG outlets to those who fulfill all the formalities while the ban on import of CNG kits has also been lifted. Import duty as well as sales tax has been slashed to promote its imports," Paracha said, adding "Latest CNG kits, giving 15 percent extra mileage, will now be available in the country.

" � Paracha said the availability of private imported Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and other steps would trigger its usage and conversion of vehicles to environment-friendly economical fuel. "It will help masses save up to 40 percent travelling costs." � He noted that the government decisions would bring new investment, create almost three hundred thousand jobs and the CNG facility would be available in the areas where it was missing earlier.

�"Promotion of this fuel will reduce urban pollution by 25 percent within two years," he said, adding the CNG emitted significantly less pollution than other fuels, therefore, it was being encouraged by dozens of countries.

The APCNGA leader requested the government to ensure compliance of its decisions by all the departments concerned for successes of these initiatives.