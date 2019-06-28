UrduPoint.com
All Lines Of Druzhba Pipeline Extending From Mozyr To Poland Cleared - Belarusian Operator

All the three lines of the Druzhba pipeline extending from Belarusian Mozyr oil refinery to the Polish border have already been cleared of chlorides-contaminated Russian oil, Oleg Borisenko, the general director of the Belarusian operator of the pipeline, Gomeltransneft Druzhba, told Belta news agency on Friday

"Today, on June 28, we completed another stage of the road map: we have fully removed contaminated oil from all the thee lines of the Druzhba pipeline extending from the Polish border to Mozyr," Borisenko said.

However, the Belarusian segment of the pipeline is not ready for full-scale work yet, Borisenko added.

Only one out of two pipes of the pipeline extending from the Russian city of Unecha to Mozyr is operational, he specified.

"Clearing the second line, the DN 800 Mozyr-Unecha pipeline, is the next stage of the road map, which we currently start implementing. We expect it to be completed by July 12-13," Borisenko specified.

The delivery of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. The first portion of clean Russian oil reached the Belarusian border on May 2.

