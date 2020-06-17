UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Mafia Gangs Active To Fleece Masses Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:47 PM

All mafia gangs active to fleece masses Mian Zahid Hussain

Consumer protection become a dream in the country, Filling stations, small traders should not be targeted

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th June, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, FPCCI’s Businessmen Panel Sr. Vice Chairman, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said for the very first time in the history of Pakistan, all mafia gangs have targeted masses with a renewed force.


Business mafia groups are attacking masses facing coronavirus, lockdown and economic meltdown are being attacked from every side while there is no system to effectively check the plunder, he said.


Mian Zahid Hussain said that consumer protection activities are restricted to media and statements while the profiteers are looting the general public in every possible way.
Talking to the businessmen, the veteran business leader said that the law of the jungle is prevailing while there is no protection for those who are engaged in the legal business.


The former Minister noted that those supervising the feeble laws lack a system to know the cost of production and this weakness is frequently exploited.


He noted that developed nations lay special emphasis on the protection of rights of masses and an example is made of those who dare to violate the rights of people but the situation in Pakistan is otherwise.


He noted that cost audit is mandatory for all manufacturers in India while it is also required for profitable services like health, education, and real-estate which should also be introduced here to provide relief to masses.


There is provision for cost audit in the local law but it has been left to regulators which has opened floodgates for corruption, choked economy, made officials rich and masses poor and increased dependence on loans.


He said that the economy should run on the basis of economic rules and not like the law of the jungle. Local markets are flooded with fake, substandard, costly and smuggled goods, he said, adding that targeting owners of filling stations in a province is unjustified.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Corruption Business Poor Education Alliance Market Media All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces implementation of Pr ..

35 minutes ago

Central Bank announces M1 increased by 0.7%

35 minutes ago

Fujairah oil products stocks dip amid signs of reb ..

35 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on Seoul, Pyongyang to Show Restraint ..

3 minutes ago

Lok Virsa condoles death of legendary host Tariq A ..

3 minutes ago

Ijaz Shah condoles Tariq Aziz death

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.