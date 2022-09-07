All Main Parameters of Gas Supplies to China Through Mongolia Agreed, Even Prices - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) All main parameters of gas supplies to China through Mongolia have been agreed, even prices, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Gazprom said that CEO Alexey Miller had discussed with Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene the construction of the Soyuz Vostok pipeline set to deliver gas to China via Mongolia.

"One of the routes (of deliveries of Russian energy resources) can be laid through the territory of Mongolia ... As far as I know ... all the main parameters of this deal are agreed, we even agreed on price parameters with our Chinese friends, which is always not so easy," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

