All members of Executive committee APCPLA elected unopposed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :All members of Executive Committee of All Pakistan Cotton Power-Looms Association (APCPLA) have been elected unopposed.

According to APCPLA election commission, 10 candidates filed their nomination papers for the Executive Body of APCPLA during the election process for the year 2019-21.

After scrutiny, their nomination papers were found correct. Therefore, all the 10 members were elected unopposed as the executive body of APCPLA.

Among them include Chaudhry Abdul Haq, Nasir Javaid Sheikh, Muhammad Saleem, Rana Afaq Ahmad, Malik Muhammad Yousaf, Rana Ishtiaq Ahmad, Muhammad Imran, Salman M Sadiq, Naveed Hussain and Rehmat Ali.

The official result of the election would be announced during General Body Meeting of the association.