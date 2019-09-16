UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Members Of Executive Committee APCPLA Elected Unopposed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:38 PM

All members of Executive committee APCPLA elected unopposed

All members of Executive Committee of All Pakistan Cotton Power-Looms Association (APCPLA) have been elected unopposed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) :All members of Executive Committee of All Pakistan Cotton Power-Looms Association (APCPLA) have been elected unopposed.

According to APCPLA election commission, 10 candidates filed their nomination papers for the Executive Body of APCPLA during the election process for the year 2019-21.

After scrutiny, their nomination papers were found correct. Therefore, all the 10 members were elected unopposed as the executive body of APCPLA.

Among them include Chaudhry Abdul Haq, Nasir Javaid Sheikh, Muhammad Saleem, Rana Afaq Ahmad, Malik Muhammad Yousaf, Rana Ishtiaq Ahmad, Muhammad Imran, Salman M Sadiq, Naveed Hussain and Rehmat Ali.

The official result of the election would be announced during General Body Meeting of the association.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Nasir Cotton All Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

20 arrested for profiteering, illegal sale of petr ..

5 minutes ago

BEOE cancels 11 OEPs licences while suspends 24 ot ..

54 seconds ago

US hints at military response to Saudi attacks as ..

56 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar orders c ..

57 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condoles death ..

59 seconds ago

South Korea opposition party leader shaves head in ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.