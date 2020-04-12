(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) All 23 members of the alliance of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-cartel oil producers have reached an agreement to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day, the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum said on Sunday.

An online meeting among OPEC-non-OPEC ministers has begun earlier in the day.

"23 countries as members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (#OPEC) and their #non_OPEC allies finally struck an agreement after hours and days of intensive negotiations. The group have agreed to cut production by 9.7 million barrels per day for May and June," the ministry said on Twitter.