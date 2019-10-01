All OPEC+ Countries Involved in Oil Output Cut Deal Fulfill Obligations - OPEC Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

According to the August data, all participating OPEC+ countries fulfill their obligations under the oil output reduction deal, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told Sputnik on Monday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) According to the August data, all participating OPEC+ countries fulfill their obligations under the oil output reduction deal, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told Sputnik on Monday.

"So far so good. We've just met in Abu Dhabi, in the Emirates at joint ministerial monitoring committee with Russian Federation co-chairing.

We reviewed the performance, the conformity levels of all the participating countries. We found that in the month of August it was in the region of 136 percent," Barkindo said.

He also expressed hope that all 24 participating countries would soon be able to come to a decision on convening an inaugural ministerial meeting of the Charter of Cooperation between Oil Producing Countries in Vienna.