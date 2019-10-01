All OPEC+ Countries Involved in Oil Output Cut Deal Fulfilling Obligations - OPEC Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) All of the participating OPEC+ countries are fulfilling their obligations under the oil output reduction deal, according to August data, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told Sputnik.

"So far so good. We've just met in Abu Dhabi, in the Emirates at joint ministerial monitoring committee with Russian Federation co-chairing. We reviewed the performance, the conformity levels of all the participating countries. We found that in the month of August it was in the region of 136 percent," Barkindo said on Monday.

He also expressed hope that all 24 participating countries would soon be able to come to a decision on convening an inaugural ministerial meeting of the Charter of Cooperation between Oil Producing Countries in Vienna.

Earlier this month, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak stressed that Russia was committed to fully implementing the terms of the OPEC+ oil output reduction deal.

OPEC member states, Russia, and other oil producing countries, together known as OPEC+, started capping supply in 2017. The oil output reduction agreement has been extended several times, with the current deal running until March 2020.