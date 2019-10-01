UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All OPEC+ Countries Involved In Oil Output Cut Deal Fulfilling Obligations - OPEC Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:48 AM

All OPEC+ Countries Involved in Oil Output Cut Deal Fulfilling Obligations - OPEC Chief

All of the participating OPEC+ countries are fulfilling their obligations under the oil output reduction deal, according to August data, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told Sputnik

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) All of the participating OPEC+ countries are fulfilling their obligations under the oil output reduction deal, according to August data, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo told Sputnik.

"So far so good. We've just met in Abu Dhabi, in the Emirates at joint ministerial monitoring committee with Russian Federation co-chairing. We reviewed the performance, the conformity levels of all the participating countries. We found that in the month of August it was in the region of 136 percent," Barkindo said on Monday.

He also expressed hope that all 24 participating countries would soon be able to come to a decision on convening an inaugural ministerial meeting of the Charter of Cooperation between Oil Producing Countries in Vienna.

Earlier this month, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak stressed that Russia was committed to fully implementing the terms of the OPEC+ oil output reduction deal.

OPEC member states, Russia, and other oil producing countries, together known as OPEC+, started capping supply in 2017. The oil output reduction agreement has been extended several times, with the current deal running until March 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Abu Dhabi Oil Vienna March August 2017 2020 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Chinese President Promises to Preserve 'One Countr ..

32 seconds ago

Deaths from heavy monsoon rise to nearly 140 in ea ..

35 seconds ago

Peru president dissolves parliament, calls fresh e ..

38 seconds ago

World must play role to prevent nuclear clash in S ..

29 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 ..

1 hour ago

Australia's central bank cuts rates to new record ..

10 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.