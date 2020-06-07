UrduPoint.com
All OPEC+ Countries Pledge To Fully Meet Their Obligations To Cut Oil Production - Novak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) All countries that were failing to meet their obligations under the OPEC+ output cuts deal agreed to fully adhere to the agreement and additionally reduce oil output in the next few months, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday.

"Everyone today confirmed that within a few months these additional barrels will be removed from the market," Novak told reporters when commenting on the issue that some countries fail to meet obligations.

