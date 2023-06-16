All OPEC+ Decisions Apolitical, Purely Economic- Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) All decisions of the OPEC+ alliance are apolitical and unrelated to the conflict in Ukraine, and they are made for economic purposes, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"I must tell you that all decisions within OPEC + to reduce production, including and above all, they are depoliticized. They are not connected either with a special military operation of Russia or with any other opportunistic considerations. They are related to issues of economic feasibility for both producers and consumers," Putin said during his address at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The president added that the OPEC+ alliances makes its decisions to minimize negative consequences amid restrictions that affect world markets and price indicators.

"In general, we (OPEC +) manage to balance the market through joint actions," Putin said.

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.