All Out Efforts Being Made To Address Governance, Circular Debt Issues: Miftah

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail on Friday said that government was making all-out efforts to address governance and circular debt issues.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, furnace oil is expensive for producing energy, while LNG has become rare in the market.

He said, we will facilitate farmer community by shifting tube wells onto solar energy. In replying to a question about taxes imposed on poor people, he said, we have imposed taxes on elite class but reduce taxes on poor people.

To another question about old system, he said, there is dire need to bring improvement in the system to speed up progress.

About high petroleum prices, Miftah Ismail said, that tough decisions had to be taken to steer the country out of current economic crisis. The minister said, the government has reduced the petroleum prices and transfer the relief to masses.

Commenting on the role of opposition, he said, it was the responsibility of the opposition to support the government in all decisions taken in the public interest.

To a question about revenue generation, he said, we are planning to generate 30 to 40 billion rupees from trade sector. He said, fix tax would also be imposed on shopkeepers.

