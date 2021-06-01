UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All-out Efforts For Facilitation Of Investors Continue: SACM

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:50 PM

All-out efforts for facilitation of investors continue: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan on Tuesday said the provincial government was making all-out efforts for extending all kind of facilities to investors for industrial development of the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a briefing given by Sapphire Group of Companies. On his occasion, the company gave detailed briefing regarding installation of cement plant in Dera Ismail Khan.

The special assistant was informed that a special economic zone spread over 600 acres land would be established in Dera Ismail Khan wherein the group would set up its cement plant and invest US$ 185 million.

Beside, provision of employment opportunities to thousands of people, the unit would also play major role for the promotion of commercial activities in the area. The cement produced by the unit would not only be sold in domestic market rather to be exported to Afghanistan.

On this occasion, the delegation of Sapphire Group expressed gratitude to Special Assistant Abdul Karim Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) for their cooperation and appreciated the efforts of the provincial government for facilitation of investors and expressed hope for beginning of a new era of industrial development in the province.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Company Dera Ismail Khan Market Commerce All Government Million Employment

Recent Stories

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

50 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

2 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

3 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.