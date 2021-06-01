All-out efforts for facilitation of investors continue: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khaber Pakhtunkhwa on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan on Tuesday said the provincial government was making all-out efforts for extending all kind of facilities to investors for industrial development of the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a briefing given by Sapphire Group of Companies. On his occasion, the company gave detailed briefing regarding installation of cement plant in Dera Ismail Khan.

The special assistant was informed that a special economic zone spread over 600 acres land would be established in Dera Ismail Khan wherein the group would set up its cement plant and invest US$ 185 million.

Beside, provision of employment opportunities to thousands of people, the unit would also play major role for the promotion of commercial activities in the area. The cement produced by the unit would not only be sold in domestic market rather to be exported to Afghanistan.

On this occasion, the delegation of Sapphire Group expressed gratitude to Special Assistant Abdul Karim Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) for their cooperation and appreciated the efforts of the provincial government for facilitation of investors and expressed hope for beginning of a new era of industrial development in the province.