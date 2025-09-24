Open Menu

All-out Efforts To Be Made For Revival Of Dry Port: Ali Raza Hanjra

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Chief Collector Customs Appraisement Punjab Muhammad Ali Raza Hanjra said that all-out efforts would be made for revival of the dry port to fully tap import and export potential of this city.

Addressing the business community during a meeting in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he termed industrialists as the frontline economic soldiers who are waging Jihad despite multiple challenges.

He assured the importers and exporters that the customs department would try its optimum best to facilitate them without compromising on enforcement of law.

He said that importers and exporters would automatically switch toward Faisalabad Dry Port if they were facilitated at the local level.

He said that issues at his level would be redressed instantly while he would recommend their demands to the appropriate officers or forums.

He endorsed the demand of a custom office in FIEDMC and said that it could be established so that custom clearance could be made there in addition to transportation of their import and export consignments through train.

He also appreciated the documentary of FCCI and requested the FCCI President to provide its copy which could be shared with the trading partners of FBR in Central Asia.

He said that currently Faisalabad is not on the economic radar of landlocked states and this documentary could convince them to start immediate negotiations with the business community of Faisalabad.

Earlier, FCCI President Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed the guests and introduced Faisalabad and FCCI.

He said that we are celebrating Golden Jubilee Celebrations of FCCI. This institution was established by Syed Nazir Hussain Shah while Mian Muhammad Adrees and Mian Javed Iqbal played key roles in elevating its stature, he added.

He demanded that the smuggling must be checked at the borders instead of harassing the business community by conducting raids at their shops and godowns.

He appreciated the faceless system introduced at Karachi and said that some elements are harping negative propaganda against it, however this system should be further improved in the coming days.

Mian Muhammad Latif, Arif Ihsan Malik, Waheed Khaliq Ramay and Hazir Khan took part in the question answer session while Muzammil Sultan Chairman Faisalabad Dry Port Trust (FDPT) offered vote of thanks.

Later, FCCI President Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara decorated Mr. Muhammad Ali Raza Hanjra with golden jubilee pin of FCCI and presented FCCI shield along with Mian Muhammad Latif.

Chief Collectors Customs also recorded his impressions in the FCCI Visitor’s Book while Rizwan Basharat Collector Customs Faisalabad was also present during this meeting.

