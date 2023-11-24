Open Menu

All Out Measures Being Taken To Reduce Debt Stress, Improve Growth Rate: Dr Shamshad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2023 | 11:57 PM

Caretaker Minister of Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Friday said that the government is taking all-out measures to reduce debt stress, and circular debt and enhance the economic growth rate of Pakistan

Caretaker Minister of Finance Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Friday said that the government is taking all-out measures to reduce debt stress, and circular debt and enhance the economic growth rate of Pakistan.

There is a need to reduce borrowing and enhance efficiency in public sector departments, she said while talking to a private television channel.

We have increased tariff rate in the power and gas sector to control circular debt which is a big burden for Pakistan’s economy, she said.

Institutional reforms are necessary to address the challenges being faced by the country, she said. In reply to a question about privatization, she said that a comprehensive strategy is being made to privatize non-profit entities, adding that a scheme is being prepared to launch Sukuk bond through the Stock Exchange.

To a question regarding China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), she said Pakistan can connect with the Global World through Belt and Road initiatives, China has always supported Pakistan in the hour of trial, she added.

