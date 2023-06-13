All Pakistan Anjuman e Tajran delegation meets Ishaq Dar

A delegation of All Pakistan Anjuman e Tajran led by Mohammad Naeem Mir Tuesday called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and extended felicitations on presenting a people and business-friendly Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of All Pakistan Anjuman e Tajran led by Mohammad Naeem Mir Tuesday called on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and extended felicitations on presenting a people and business-friendly Budget 2023-24.

The delegation thanked Ishaq Dar for incorporating traders' suggestions in the Finance Bill for ease of doing business and removing their issues, said a press release.

Business leaders assured the minister of their community's full cooperation with the government for the economic development, growth and prosperity of the country.