All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA Demands 4% Cut In Policy Rate

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM

All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA demands 4% cut in policy rate

All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) has demanded 4% cut in policy rate along with reduction in electricity tariff

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) has demanded 4% cut in policy rate along with reduction in electricity tariff.

In a statement here on Tuesday, Imran Mehmood Sheikh Central Chairman APBUMA underlined the need to provide cheap capital to the industrial sector so that it could grow and groom.

“It would also pave way for the closed industrial units to restart its operation with the availability of cheap finances”, he said and added that it would not only help enhance exports but also create much-needed job opportunities for the unemployed youth.

He said that 1% reduction in policy rate is quite insufficient as the economy was on the healing track.

He demanded to further trim the policy rate in addition to rationalizing the electricity tariff along with withdrawal of all unnecessary taxes. These steps would enable the industrial sector to accelerate its production process, he added.

The government should cut down the policy rate to 4% as it is practically impossible to continue businesses on high mark up and electricity rates, he added.

