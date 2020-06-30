UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan Business Forum Urges World Bank To Invest In Social Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:03 AM

All Pakistan Business Forum urges World Bank to invest in social sector

All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) President Syed Maaz Mahmood on Monday urged the World Bank (WB) to invest in social sector of Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ):All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) President Syed Maaz Mahmood on Monday urged the World Bank (WB) to invest in social sector of Pakistan.

He stated this during an online interaction session between World Bank Senior Economist Gonzalo Varela here. APBF arranged the session to discuss the current economic situation of Pakistan and recommended some key steps with a view to revive and sustain the economic growth in post-corona slowdown.

On this occasion, Varela said that Pakistan is not immune to the economic shock caused by the coronavirus and its exports have been hit hard, as the country recorded $1.39 billion in merchandise exports in May 2020, showing 34 percent drop with respect to the same period in 2019.

The World Bank Senior Economist said that short-term global trade prospects don't offer room for optimism as experts forecast contractions in exports in the months ahead. At such a time, exports are crucial to Pakistan because they are labor-intensive and provide plenty of good jobs to Pakistanis. He said that global and regional trade integration offers Pakistan tremendous potential in driving and sustaining growth and poverty reduction.

He suggested the need for protecting the exporters through smart export promotion. He said that the government needs to take actions to help speed up its exports.

APBF President Syed Maaz Mahmood appreciated the debt relief measures taken by the G20 countries, IMF and the World Bank for the developing countries including Pakistan.

He urged the multilateral development partners, including WB, to play their due role by investing in social sector rather than mega development projects only, which would help in bringing the focus of member governments back to social sector development. He said Pakistan's health care system was not equipped to handle such emergencies, whereas WB was working with the government to help enhance health capacity to respond to the challenge effectively, which is appreciable.

Syed Maaz Mahmood observed the initial relief packages of $1.4 billion by the IMF and $1 billion by the World Bank would have substantial impact and provide much needed fiscal space to Pakistan which should be used for the well-being and welfare of the public.

While noting that the Covid-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented health and economic challenges, he said that a global recession might become worse than the Great Depression. A global pandemic cannot be contained without strong, coordinated and well-crafted global response.

On this occasion, APBF national and provincial board members called for announcing special incentives for cash-strapped SMEs, which represent more than 90 per cent of around 3.2 million business enterprises in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF World Bank Exports Business Same May 2019 2020 All Government Billion Million Jobs Depression Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

21 minutes ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

21 minutes ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

51 minutes ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Israel's Gantz says no annexation until after viru ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.