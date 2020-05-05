All Pakistan CNG Association for reduction in CNG price

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha on Monday demanded the government to reduce price of natural gas after decreasing petrol prices.

According to the APCNGA spokesperson, he said the compressed natural gas (CNG) waslinked with the other fuel sector, adding that CNG stations in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa andBaluchistan were using natural gas so its tariff should be reduced.