UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan CNG Association For Reduction In CNG Price

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:27 AM

All Pakistan CNG Association for reduction in CNG price

All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha on Monday demanded the government to reduce price of natural gas after decreasing petrol prices

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :All Pakistan CNG Association (APCNGA) Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha on Monday demanded the government to reduce price of natural gas after decreasing petrol prices.

According to the APCNGA spokesperson, he said the compressed natural gas (CNG) waslinked with the other fuel sector, adding that CNG stations in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa andBaluchistan were using natural gas so its tariff should be reduced.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan CNG Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Price Gas All Government

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

24 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

54 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.