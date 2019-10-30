All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association welcomes lifting of ban on new CNG connections

All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Wednesday welcomed the government decision about lifting on new gas connections for CNG stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Wednesday welcomed the government decision about lifting on new gas connections for CNG stations.

"We welcome this decision as it will give new life to the CNG sector," APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a press release issued here.

He said the Petroleum Division had sent a letter to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited on October 29, 2019 with the directives "The CNG consumers may also apply for new connections on Re-gassified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) supply.

" Paracha said hundreds of completed CNG stations had been waiting for the gas connection for years, which would now start their operations after getting connections from through RLNG supply.

With the promotion of CNG fuel, he was of the view that the country would be able to save around $ 1 billion annually on account of oil import bill and control air pollution in big cities.

"This [lifting of ban] is another step towards Permissions on New CNG Stations Licences in the country. We expect that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority will soon start working on grant of new CNG station licences on RLNG," he said.