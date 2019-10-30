UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association Welcomes Lifting Of Ban On New CNG Connections

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 08:41 PM

All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association welcomes lifting of ban on new CNG connections

All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Wednesday welcomed the government decision about lifting on new gas connections for CNG stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) Wednesday welcomed the government decision about lifting on new gas connections for CNG stations.

"We welcome this decision as it will give new life to the CNG sector," APCNGA Central Chairman Ghiyas Abdullah Paracha said in a press release issued here.

He said the Petroleum Division had sent a letter to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company Limited on October 29, 2019 with the directives "The CNG consumers may also apply for new connections on Re-gassified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) supply.

" Paracha said hundreds of completed CNG stations had been waiting for the gas connection for years, which would now start their operations after getting connections from through RLNG supply.

With the promotion of CNG fuel, he was of the view that the country would be able to save around $ 1 billion annually on account of oil import bill and control air pollution in big cities.

"This [lifting of ban] is another step towards Permissions on New CNG Stations Licences in the country. We expect that Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority will soon start working on grant of new CNG station licences on RLNG," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan CNG Import Company Oil May October Gas 2019 All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE troops return after successful liberation, sta ..

29 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO participates in Annual Future Investment ..

43 minutes ago

Anti Vehicle Lifting Staff Lahore arrest proclaime ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's top leader blames U.S. for unrest in region ..

3 minutes ago

NATO demands Russia 'withdraw all troops' from Ukr ..

3 minutes ago

Top Spanish Court Suspends Catalonia's Foreign Act ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.