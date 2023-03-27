UrduPoint.com

All Pakistan Steel Mills Association (APSMA) Terms Environment Dept Action Unfair

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 07:54 PM

All Pakistan Steel Mills Association (APSMA) terms environment dept action unfair

All Pakistan Steel Mills Association (APSMA) on Monday alleged that the environment protection department was treating the steel mills unfairly by imposing heavy fines and sealing the industrial units in the name of environmental pollution.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Steel Mills Association (APSMA) on Monday alleged that the environment protection department was treating the steel mills unfairly by imposing heavy fines and sealing the industrial units in the name of environmental pollution.

In a protest demonstration against the department here in front of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the participants demanded the government to take notice of the actions taken by the environment department in the steel sector.

On this occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt met the protestorsand assured them that their demands would be conveyed to the authorities concerned.

APSMA President Tayyab Mehmood, All Pakistan Small Steel Rerolling Mills Association (APSSRMA) Chairman Sher Ali Gujjar, President Amjad Ali, and Secretary Muhammad Kamran, Ravi Industrial Owner and Traders Association (RIOTA) Chairman Inamul Haque Butt, Hafiz Usman and executive members were also present.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Amjad Ali All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry

Recent Stories

Chinese Influence Campaign in Utah Deemed National ..

Chinese Influence Campaign in Utah Deemed National Security Threat - Reports

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and C ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer chairs meet ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan among most vulnerable despite lowest cont ..

Pakistan among most vulnerable despite lowest contribution to greenhouse emissio ..

2 minutes ago
 PPP,PTI each take one seat of Chairman,Vice Chairm ..

PPP,PTI each take one seat of Chairman,Vice Chairman of UCs of HMC

4 minutes ago
 Indonesia, Russia Can Boost Trade by Enhancing Mut ..

Indonesia, Russia Can Boost Trade by Enhancing Mutual Relations - Parliament Spe ..

4 minutes ago
 University of London holds alumni reception

University of London holds alumni reception

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.