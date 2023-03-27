All Pakistan Steel Mills Association (APSMA) terms environment dept action unfair

All Pakistan Steel Mills Association (APSMA) on Monday alleged that the environment protection department was treating the steel mills unfairly by imposing heavy fines and sealing the industrial units in the name of environmental pollution.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :All Pakistan Steel Mills Association (APSMA) on Monday alleged that the environment protection department was treating the steel mills unfairly by imposing heavy fines and sealing the industrial units in the name of environmental pollution.

In a protest demonstration against the department here in front of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the participants demanded the government to take notice of the actions taken by the environment department in the steel sector.

On this occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt met the protestorsand assured them that their demands would be conveyed to the authorities concerned.

APSMA President Tayyab Mehmood, All Pakistan Small Steel Rerolling Mills Association (APSSRMA) Chairman Sher Ali Gujjar, President Amjad Ali, and Secretary Muhammad Kamran, Ravi Industrial Owner and Traders Association (RIOTA) Chairman Inamul Haque Butt, Hafiz Usman and executive members were also present.