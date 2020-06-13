UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association Seeks 5-year Export Policy To End Uncertainty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:25 PM

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association seeks 5-year export policy to end uncertainty

All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir on Saturday urged the government to announce a five-year export policy immediately

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Adil Bashir on Saturday urged the government to announce a five-year export policy immediately.

Commenting on the Federal budget 2020-21 here, he said the APTMA was expecting a reduction in Sales Tax to five per cent if the government was not extending zero-rated status to the export-oriented industry to resolve the liquidity crunch due to stuck up refunds. Only this one step would also bring the unorganized sector into the tax net, he added.

He said, the textile industry was demanding a reduction in the turnover tax by half to the existing level of 1.5 per cent and enable the industry to compete with regional competitors.

He said the APTMA had also asked for the continuation of energy package for export industry to ensure the provision of electricity at 7.5 cents per kWh and RLNG at US $ 6.5 per MMBTU in next budgetary year.

In the outgoing year, he said, the energy package had directly resulted in a volumetric increase of 32 per cent of textiles over the last 18 months. This significant increase in volumes had come in a highly competitive international market where unit prices of products had fallen by as much as 26 per cent, he added.

According to him, a lot of the major retail chains in the US and EU were filing for bankruptcy as a result of COVID-19 and the remaining ones were forcing up to 30 per cent discounts and delayed shipping on orders already placed and in some cases shipped.

Under the emerging circumstances, he said, continued provision of regionally competitive energy was absolutely essential if Pakistan was to continue to rely on reasonable export earnings to support its Balance of Payments.

Adil Bashir mentioned that government had clearly stated its intention to promote exports. The government specifically took action to overcome some disadvantages faced by Pakistani exporters such as the provision of regionally competitive energy prices, which were otherwise higher than those of regional, and competitor countries.

In the 18-month period when competitive energy prices were implemented, he said, Pakistan's textile exports increased in real (US $ terms), even though prices per unit values of exports were lower. So even though the external environment was not favourable, textile exporters were able to compete in international markets and achieved increased exports which would otherwise have fallen by over US $3 billion per year necessitating increased borrowing.

The APTMA Punjab chairman expressed the hope that the government would announce the export policywithout delay to attract fresh investment in the export-oriented sector and create jobs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exports Punjab Budget Market Textile All Government Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 514 more COVID-19 infections

1 hour ago

UAE chairs 26th meeting of Mineral Resources Advis ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to import Actemra, remedesivir for Co ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,366 new cases of coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

PM says targeted lockdown will be imposed in more ..

2 hours ago

PTI provincial parliamentary party meeting on June ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.