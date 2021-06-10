UrduPoint.com
All Parts Of 1st Leg Of Nord Stream 2 Connected - Operator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 project, said on Thursday that all parts of the first leg of the pipeline have been connected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 project, said on Thursday that all parts of the first leg of the pipeline have been connected.

The operator said in a statement the offshore section of the first leg of Nord Stream 2 is technically completed and mentioned that the pipe-laying was completed on June 4.

According to the statement, the offshore sections of the gas pipeline laid from the side of Russia and Germany are interconnected.

The Nord Stream 2 AG also said that it will begin commissioning work to fill the pipeline with gas starting from Friday.

