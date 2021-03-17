UrduPoint.com
'All Possible Facilities To Be Provided To Exporters'

Wed 17th March 2021

'All possible facilities to be provided to exporters'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :All possible facilities will be provided to exporters so that they could use their capabilities to enhance national exports.

This was stated by Collector Customs Faisalabad Dry Port Saima Aftab while talking to a delegation of the All Pakistan Bed-sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) on Wednesday.

Engineer Bilal Jameel, Senior Vice Chairman APBUMA, led the delegation while Arif Ehsan Malik, Shehzad Ahmed, Afzal Ishaq and others were part of it.

She said the government was committed to provide maximum facilities to the business sector so that economic activities could be flourished in the country, adding that increase in national export was imperative for economic stability, therefore, the government was specially concentrating on provision of facilities to the SME sector.

Earlier, Senior Vice Chairman APBUMA Engineer Bilal Jameel highlighted various tax related issuesand problems being faced by exporters.

